Steeple Morden church lights up in support of Ukraine

The Church of St Peter and St Paul in Steeple Morden was lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag - Credit: Mike Smith

The church of St Peter and St Paul in Steeple Morden has been floodlit blue and yellow to show support to the people of Ukraine.

Suzie Parr, who lives opposite the church, had the idea to light it up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag. The effect was achieved by Steve Fisher, who has a background with lighting for amateur drama group Morden Players, by placing blue and yellow filters over the floodlights.

Prayers are being said every Sunday at the church for the people of Ukraine, and for an end to the hostilities.

The church is open daily from 9am to 4pm and there is a prayer tree in the porch where visitors can attach blue and yellow ribbons, and take away a copy of the prayer issued by the Archbishops of York and Canterbury.

Steeple Morden Post Office is coordinating collections of dry foodstuffs, toiletries, baby food and nappies, which will be transported to Eastern Europe and Ukraine.