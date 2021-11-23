News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News

Steeple Morden decks the halls at Christmas tree festival

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 11:58 AM November 23, 2021
Mordens Scout Group decorated trees for the Christmas tree festival at St Peter and St Paul in Steeple Morden

Mordens Scout Group decorated trees for the Christmas tree festival at St Peter and St Paul in Steeple Morden - Credit: Mike Smith

The Church of St Peter and St Paul in Steeple Morden got in the festive spirit over the weekend, with a record 33 trees on display at their Christmas tree festival.

Hands up for Christmas at St Peter and St Paul's Christmas tree festival

Hands up for Christmas at St Peter and St Paul's Christmas tree festival - Credit: Mike Smith

The festival took place from Friday to Sunday, and the church glowed with colour and lights while visitors admired the trees.

The Angel of Culture at the Steeple Morden Christmas tree festival

The Angel of Culture at the Steeple Morden Christmas tree festival - Credit: Mike Smith

The yew tree in the churchyard was lit up on behalf of the First Thursday Club (formerly the Over 60s).

Festive Farmers and Garden House Hospice decorated trees for the Steeple Morden Christmas tree festival

Festive Farmers and Garden House Hospice decorated trees for the Christmas tree festival at St Peter and St Paul in Steeple Morden - Credit: Mike Smith

Steeple Morden CofE Primary School decorated seven trees, one for each school year, while other trees were decorated by Smarties Pre School, and various sports clubs, Guides, Brownies and Scouts as well as individuals.

The Christmas trees on display at the Church of St Peter and St Paul in Steeple Morden

The Christmas trees on display at the Church of St Peter and St Paul in Steeple Morden - Credit: Mike Smith

The Royal British Legion decorated a moving tree to represent 100 years of support following conflicts around the world.

The Royal British Legion tree marks 100 years of support following global conflicts

The Royal British Legion tree marks 100 years of support following global conflicts - Credit: Mike Smith

Garden House Hospice was also represented, and the WI craft group made a creative tree out of green-painted egg boxes and lightbulbs.  

Mordens Scout Group's Christmas trees at St Peter and St Paul in Steeple Morden

Mordens Scout Group's Christmas trees at St Peter and St Paul in Steeple Morden - Credit: Mike Smith

The WI's repurposed Christmas tree made out of egg boxes

The WI's repurposed Christmas tree made out of egg boxes - Credit: Mike Smith

Trees at St Peter and St Paul Christmas tree festival in Steeple Morden

Trees at St Peter and St Paul Christmas tree festival in Steeple Morden - Credit: Mike Smith

A pantomime dame tree at the Christmas tree festival in Steeple Morden

A pantomime dame tree at the Christmas tree festival in Steeple Morden - Credit: Mike Smith

Mordens Scout Group decorated trees for the Christmas tree festival at St Peter and St Paul in Steeple Morden

Mordens Scout Group decorated trees for the Christmas tree festival at St Peter and St Paul in Steeple Morden - Credit: Mike Smith


Christmas
Steeple Morden News

