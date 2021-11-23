Steeple Morden decks the halls at Christmas tree festival

Mordens Scout Group decorated trees for the Christmas tree festival at St Peter and St Paul in Steeple Morden - Credit: Mike Smith

The Church of St Peter and St Paul in Steeple Morden got in the festive spirit over the weekend, with a record 33 trees on display at their Christmas tree festival.

The festival took place from Friday to Sunday, and the church glowed with colour and lights while visitors admired the trees.

The yew tree in the churchyard was lit up on behalf of the First Thursday Club (formerly the Over 60s).

Steeple Morden CofE Primary School decorated seven trees, one for each school year, while other trees were decorated by Smarties Pre School, and various sports clubs, Guides, Brownies and Scouts as well as individuals.

The Royal British Legion decorated a moving tree to represent 100 years of support following conflicts around the world.

Garden House Hospice was also represented, and the WI craft group made a creative tree out of green-painted egg boxes and lightbulbs.

