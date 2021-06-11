News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Sign up to village duathlon and raise funds for Home-Start

Chloe Olivia Sladden

Published: 11:57 AM June 11, 2021   
Steeple Chasers Running and Cycling Club is hosting a Dualthon with Go Tri - Credit: Archant

Athletes young and old are invited to sign up to a duathlon around The Mordens - as Steeple Chasers Running and Cycling Club host its first public event since the coronavirus outbreak. 

The event - supported by Go Tri -  takes place on June 19, starting in Steeple Morden.

Club chair Victoria Bovill-Lamb said: “I’m passionate about making sports and fitness fun and inclusive for the community, so I’m delighted that we can finally host a public event with Go Tri. The event is designed to encourage entries from those new to multi-sports competition.”

Adults run 2.5km, cycle 9.5km, and finish with a further 2.5km run. Kids aged eight to 14 years are invited to run 300m, cycle 1km and run a further 150m.

Entry fees include a donation to Home-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambridgeshire -  the club’s appointed charity of the year.


Sign up at www.gotri.org/events/go-tri-scrcc-duathlon_12645

