Art trail to brighten up lockdown for villagers

Published: 11:12 AM February 1, 2021

Residents of Steeple Morden and Guilden Morden are displaying art in their windows throughout February - Credit: Supplied

An artist has organised an art trail through Steeple Morden and Guilden Morden throughout February to help lift people's spirits during lockdown.

Gina Ferrari created the Mordens Art Trail to lift people's spirits during lockdown - Credit: Gina Ferrari

Gina Ferrari decided to create the Mordens Art Trail to give villagers something to focus on during difficult times. There are now 56 households taking part by creating artwork to display in their windows and gardens.

Gina said: "I see lots of families going for walks and I think an art trail would give a focus to these walks and give people something to look forward to, especially the children.

Art by Gina Ferrari for the Mordens Art Trail, created with a combination of painting and machine stitching - Credit: Gina Ferrari

"I enjoyed seeing all the Christmas lights and decorations during December, so this seems like a good alternative during these remaining winter months when we can't venture far from home.

"Plus creating the art has also given lots of people a chance to do something creative.

You may also want to watch:

"There's an amazing variety - paintings, sculpture, ceramics, textiles, collage, print and installations. I'm totally blown away by the enthusiasm and creativity."

Art by Nadia Brigstock for the Mordens Art Trail - Credit: Nadia Brigstock

People of all ages and abilities are encouraged to take part, from experienced artists to complete beginners, and it has also been used as a home-schooling art project for children.

Gina said: "Thank you so much to everyone who's taking part in this art trail. I didn't imagine we'd have so many people wanting to do it when I came up with the crazy idea, so it's fabulous.

Artwork by Paige Zobel for the Mordens Art Trail - Credit: Paige Zobel

"If people want to join in during February, and get inspired seeing all the art, then please do."

Everyone who wishes to take photos of the artwork as they go around the trail is reminded to respect people's privacy and not trespass.

The Mordens Art Trail is taking place in Steeple Morden and Guilden Morden throughout February - Credit: Gina Ferrari

When it comes to her work artwork, Gina works primarily in textiles, and has been teaching textile art and machine embroidery in adult education for over 20 years.

She has exhibited her art around the country at various textile shows and in London galleries, and has participated in Cambridge Open Studios for about 15 years.

In the past couple of years Gina returned to her love of painting, and paints abstract landscapes as well as combining painting with machine stitch.

To see some of the trail artwork or view maps of the villages, go to https://www.facebook.com/groups/mordensarttrail

Residents of Steeple Morden and Guilden Morden are displaying art in their windows throughout February - Credit: Supplied

Artwork created as part of the Mordens Art Trail - Credit: Supplied



