All aboard for Steam at the Hoops festival in Bassingbourn

Vintage steam engines were on display at Steam at the Hoops in Bassingbourn - Credit: Clive Porter

Crowds flocked to the seventh Steam at the Hoops in Bassingbourn to see the steam engines, tractors and vintage vehicles on display.

Barrie Sant enjoying Steam at the Hoops in Bassingbourn - Credit: Clive Porter

The event was held at the Hoops pub on Saturday, May 21, and raised money for local charities and the village pensioners outing.

Three local Showman's Road Locomotives were there, along with a Garrett Showman's Steam Tractor, two Aveling and Porter steam rollers and a recently restored Sentinel S4 Waggon.

Charley Allen enjoying the steam engines - Credit: Clive Porter

The full-sized engines were joined by several miniature engines, as well as vintage and classic cars, motorbikes and tractors.

A display of Mamod steam engines won The Bob Clarke Memorial Trophy for best exhibit.

Pete Lewis with his rare 1924 Blackburn Special motorcycle - Credit: Clive Porter

Organiser Clive Flack said: “We are grateful to Russell, Tracy and the Staff for making us all so welcome, all the helpers and of course all the exhibitors who make the event possible and so enjoyable.

Robert Tyler giving the engine a last-minute polish at Steam at the Hoops - Credit: Clive Porter

"Thanks are also due to our Sponsors Craftmaster Paints. We were also supported by the Bedford Steam Engine Preservation Society and the Bassingbourn Branch of the Royal British Legion.”

The Hoops landlord Russell at Steam at the Hoops in Bassingbourn - Credit: Clive Porter

Steam at the Hoops in Bassingbourn - Credit: Clive Porter

Sophie Warzecha riding a tractor at Steam at the Hoops - Credit: Clive Porter

Willem Middlemas with his Burrell Showmans steam engine - Credit: Clive Porter

Holly Denyer at Steam at the Hoops in Bassingbourn - Credit: Clive Porter



