All aboard for Steam at the Hoops festival in Bassingbourn
- Credit: Clive Porter
Crowds flocked to the seventh Steam at the Hoops in Bassingbourn to see the steam engines, tractors and vintage vehicles on display.
The event was held at the Hoops pub on Saturday, May 21, and raised money for local charities and the village pensioners outing.
Three local Showman's Road Locomotives were there, along with a Garrett Showman's Steam Tractor, two Aveling and Porter steam rollers and a recently restored Sentinel S4 Waggon.
The full-sized engines were joined by several miniature engines, as well as vintage and classic cars, motorbikes and tractors.
A display of Mamod steam engines won The Bob Clarke Memorial Trophy for best exhibit.
Organiser Clive Flack said: “We are grateful to Russell, Tracy and the Staff for making us all so welcome, all the helpers and of course all the exhibitors who make the event possible and so enjoyable.
"Thanks are also due to our Sponsors Craftmaster Paints. We were also supported by the Bedford Steam Engine Preservation Society and the Bassingbourn Branch of the Royal British Legion.”