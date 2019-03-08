Advanced search

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

PUBLISHED: 15:02 25 April 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Stagestruck Ltd of Flint Hall, Anstey, Buntingford, Herts, SG9 0DN is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To change existing conditions or undertakings applying at the operating centre at Flint Hall, Anstey, Buntingford, Herts, SG9 0DN

From NO AUTHORISED VEHICLE TO EXCEED 7.5 TONNES

To NO AUTHORISED VEHICLE TO EXCEED 18 TONNES

and which applies at the operating centre at Flint Hall, Anstey, Buntingford, Herts, SG9 0DN

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice.

A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

