NOTICE OF APPLICATION under the Licensing Act 2003

Public Notice Archant

Notice is hereby given that Stacey Scarborough-Taylor has applied to North Hertfordshire District Council for the variation of a premises licence under the Licensing Act 2003 in respect of no. 41 Kneesworth Street, Royston, Herts SG8 5AB This application is for extending the licence hours to serve alcohol on Monday to Friday from 12:00 to 23:00 hours, currently 15:00 to 23:00 hours.

NOTICE OF APPLICATION under the Licensing Act 2003

Notice is hereby given that Stacey Scarborough-Taylor has applied to North Hertfordshire District Council for the variation of a premises licence under the Licensing Act 2003 in respect of no. 41 Kneesworth Street, Royston, Herts SG8 5AB

You may also want to watch:

This application is for extending the licence hours to serve alcohol on Monday to Friday from 12:00 to 23:00 hours, currently 15:00 to 23:00 hours.

Representations relating to this application must be made in writing to North Hertfordshire District Council, Licensing and Enforcement, P 0 Box 10613, Nottingham, NG6 6DW by no later than 17th December 2019.

All relevant representations, including names and addresses, will be supplied to the applicant and included in a public report.

The full application can be inspected at the Council Offices during normal working hours by prior appointment only.

It is an offence on summary conviction to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine for which is £5,000