Advanced search

NOTICE OF APPLICATION under the Licensing Act 2003

PUBLISHED: 12:33 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:33 27 November 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Notice is hereby given that Stacey Scarborough-Taylor has applied to North Hertfordshire District Council for the variation of a premises licence under the Licensing Act 2003 in respect of no. 41 Kneesworth Street, Royston, Herts SG8 5AB

This application is for extending the licence hours to serve alcohol on Monday to Friday from 12:00 to 23:00 hours, currently 15:00 to 23:00 hours.

NOTICE OF APPLICATION under the Licensing Act 2003

Notice is hereby given that Stacey Scarborough-Taylor has applied to North Hertfordshire District Council for the variation of a premises licence under the Licensing Act 2003 in respect of no. 41 Kneesworth Street, Royston, Herts SG8 5AB

You may also want to watch:

This application is for extending the licence hours to serve alcohol on Monday to Friday from 12:00 to 23:00 hours, currently 15:00 to 23:00 hours.

Representations relating to this application must be made in writing to North Hertfordshire District Council, Licensing and Enforcement, P 0 Box 10613, Nottingham, NG6 6DW by no later than 17th December 2019.

All relevant representations, including names and addresses, will be supplied to the applicant and included in a public report.

The full application can be inspected at the Council Offices during normal working hours by prior appointment only.

It is an offence on summary conviction to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine for which is £5,000

Most Read

Herts police officer sacked after recording sex act video at Stevenage Police Station

Hertfordshire police officer Jack Smith has been sacked after he filmed himself performing a sex act at Stevenage Police Station and sent it to a teenager who he believed was 17. Picture: Martin Dunne

Royston Mama Huddle: A new support network for mums in town

Royston Mama Huddle founders Miri Cooper and Kelly Gaine with her daughter Georgina.Picture: Courtesy of Kelly Gaine

Royston & District Model Railway Club steams ahead with new exhibition

Young Thomas Dowle admires one of Ian Redman’s miniature creations for small rooms. Picture: Clive Porter

East West Rail minister says ‘very powerful’ argument for northern route via Cambourne

Conservative minister for East West rail and parliamentary candidate for Mid Norfolk, George Freeman, with Conservative South Cambridgeshire candidate, Anthony Browne. Picture: LDRS

Conservative candidate for South Cambs Anthony Browne on why you should vote for him in the General Election

Anthony Browne is the South Cambridgeshire Conservative Party candidate in the 2019 General Election. Picture: Stephen Frost

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Herts police officer sacked after recording sex act video at Stevenage Police Station

Hertfordshire police officer Jack Smith has been sacked after he filmed himself performing a sex act at Stevenage Police Station and sent it to a teenager who he believed was 17. Picture: Martin Dunne

Royston Mama Huddle: A new support network for mums in town

Royston Mama Huddle founders Miri Cooper and Kelly Gaine with her daughter Georgina.Picture: Courtesy of Kelly Gaine

Royston & District Model Railway Club steams ahead with new exhibition

Young Thomas Dowle admires one of Ian Redman’s miniature creations for small rooms. Picture: Clive Porter

East West Rail minister says ‘very powerful’ argument for northern route via Cambourne

Conservative minister for East West rail and parliamentary candidate for Mid Norfolk, George Freeman, with Conservative South Cambridgeshire candidate, Anthony Browne. Picture: LDRS

Conservative candidate for South Cambs Anthony Browne on why you should vote for him in the General Election

Anthony Browne is the South Cambridgeshire Conservative Party candidate in the 2019 General Election. Picture: Stephen Frost

Latest from the Royston Crow

Royston Evangelical Church in talks to take over town foodbank

An example of the amount of food a family of four would need for three days. Picture: Danny Loo

Hundreds of runners tackle the Knebworth mist in third Hertfordshire Half Marathon

Over 1,500 runners braved the mist and cold to complete the Knebworth course. Picture: Hertfordshire Half Marathon

Royston survive late scare to beat Stratford and keep pace with promotion-chasing pack

Royston Town's Claudio Ofosu. Picture: David Hatton

Royston shock Wealdstone in impressive FA Trophy victory

Wealdstone faced Royston Town in the FA Trophy (pic Mont Image Media)

Royston Mama Huddle: A new support network for mums in town

Royston Mama Huddle founders Miri Cooper and Kelly Gaine with her daughter Georgina.Picture: Courtesy of Kelly Gaine
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists