Lead thieves target Whaddon church

Lead has been stolen from the Church of St Mary in Whaddon. Picture: Cambs police Archant

Up to £100,000 worth of damage has been caused to Whaddon's parish church, after lead thieves targeted the building on two separate occasions in the last week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lead has been stolen from the Church of St Mary in Whaddon. Picture: Cambs police Lead has been stolen from the Church of St Mary in Whaddon. Picture: Cambs police

Officers believe the first theft occurred between 16 and 22 June and a second between 22 and 23 June, clearing the roof completely.

You may also want to watch:

Substantial damage has also been caused to the stonework and the cost to repair this and replace the roof could be up to £100,000, police have confirmed.

PC Sam Thompson, from the rural crime action team investigating the incident, said: "This is a substantial theft, which has left the church without a roof and facing a hefty repair bill.

Lead has been stolen from the Church of St Mary in Whaddon. Picture: Cambs police Lead has been stolen from the Church of St Mary in Whaddon. Picture: Cambs police

"We are keen to speak to anyone who may have any information or who may have seen anything suspicious in the area over the weekend."

Anyone with any information should contact police by calling 101 and quoting reference 35/43890/19. Alternatively you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.