Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Lead thieves target Whaddon church

PUBLISHED: 09:06 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:10 25 June 2019

Lead has been stolen from the Church of St Mary in Whaddon. Picture: Cambs police

Lead has been stolen from the Church of St Mary in Whaddon. Picture: Cambs police

Archant

Up to £100,000 worth of damage has been caused to Whaddon's parish church, after lead thieves targeted the building on two separate occasions in the last week.

Lead has been stolen from the Church of St Mary in Whaddon. Picture: Cambs police Lead has been stolen from the Church of St Mary in Whaddon. Picture: Cambs police

Officers believe the first theft occurred between 16 and 22 June and a second between 22 and 23 June, clearing the roof completely.

You may also want to watch:

Substantial damage has also been caused to the stonework and the cost to repair this and replace the roof could be up to £100,000, police have confirmed.

PC Sam Thompson, from the rural crime action team investigating the incident, said: "This is a substantial theft, which has left the church without a roof and facing a hefty repair bill.

Lead has been stolen from the Church of St Mary in Whaddon. Picture: Cambs police Lead has been stolen from the Church of St Mary in Whaddon. Picture: Cambs police

"We are keen to speak to anyone who may have any information or who may have seen anything suspicious in the area over the weekend."

Anyone with any information should contact police by calling 101 and quoting reference 35/43890/19. Alternatively you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fowlmere poet has work published 11 years after death

Sheila and Erik Andren at the Greenwich Meridian marker in Orwell in 2002. Picture: Courtesy of Lindy Andren

Lead thieves target Whaddon church

Lead has been stolen from the Church of St Mary in Whaddon. Picture: Cambs police

Peer support group aims to improve mental health in Royston

Mind in Mid Herts have a mental health group in Royston.

Brothers’ fourth golf day raises £30,000 for sick children

Hanson Services Ltd fourth Charity Golf Day was held at Royston Golf Club. Picture: Bruce Gibson

Virtual dementia tour bus arrives at Melbourn hub

Davina Biswell (far left) with organisers at the start of the tour, Picture: Clive Porter

Most Read

Fowlmere poet has work published 11 years after death

Sheila and Erik Andren at the Greenwich Meridian marker in Orwell in 2002. Picture: Courtesy of Lindy Andren

Lead thieves target Whaddon church

Lead has been stolen from the Church of St Mary in Whaddon. Picture: Cambs police

Peer support group aims to improve mental health in Royston

Mind in Mid Herts have a mental health group in Royston.

Brothers’ fourth golf day raises £30,000 for sick children

Hanson Services Ltd fourth Charity Golf Day was held at Royston Golf Club. Picture: Bruce Gibson

Virtual dementia tour bus arrives at Melbourn hub

Davina Biswell (far left) with organisers at the start of the tour, Picture: Clive Porter

Latest from the Royston Crow

Lead thieves target Whaddon church

Lead has been stolen from the Church of St Mary in Whaddon. Picture: Cambs police

Virtual dementia tour bus arrives at Melbourn hub

Davina Biswell (far left) with organisers at the start of the tour, Picture: Clive Porter

Fowlmere poet has work published 11 years after death

Sheila and Erik Andren at the Greenwich Meridian marker in Orwell in 2002. Picture: Courtesy of Lindy Andren

Reed close gap on second as they cruise to Dunstable win

Reed in the field in the match between Letchworth and Reed. Picture: DANNY LOO

Thousands of households in North Herts are living in fuel poverty

Thousands of North Herts households are living in fuel poverty. Picture: Getty Images/Hemera
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists