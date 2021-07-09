Published: 11:14 AM July 9, 2021

Hope Holliday has been recognised in the Cambridge Regional College Apprenticeship Awards.2021. Her employer St George's Nursing Home in Kneesworth Street, Royston, has also won awards for their commitment to apprenticeships - also pictured is David Ashworth, care home manager. - Credit: St George's

A young Royston care worker has been honoured with an award for her hard work during the pandemic.

Hope Holliday received her award for her dedication to the profession and support for her colleagues at St George’s Nursing Home throughout the pandemic.

After completing her A-Levels, Hope took a gap year to gain industry experience with the aim of securing practical skills and knowledge to support her in studying for a nursing degree.

Hope said: “Doing the apprenticeship has enabled me to apply the knowledge I have gained in the classroom to my daily practice.

"I was surprised to receive the apprenticeship award. I have put a lot of hard work, but I never dreamt that it would lead to me receiving an award.

"Winning the award means a lot. I put everything I have into my job, and I love learning new things. I believe the apprenticeship experience has helped me to do my job better.”

The care, health and early years apprentice was among eight individual winners at the Cambridge Regional College Apprenticeship Awards 2021 in the eastern region. Eight employers also picked up awards.

St George's - in Kneesworth Street - won Employer of Year and Overall Employer of the Year awards for their commitment to supporting apprentices and the apprenticeship programme.

The 2021 Cambridge Regional College Apprenticeship Awards celebrated eight employers and eight apprentice winners from across the eastern region.

Following a year of intermittent lockdowns, the awards ceremony took place online - with the winners announced in a specially prepared celebratory video delivered by Cambridge Regional College principal Mark Robertson and deputy principal Michelle Dowse.

David Ashworth, care home manager, said: “I have found that apprentices really add value to our business. They are leading by example, positively impacting on the team around them.

The staff team are motivated by the work of the apprentices and subsequently, the quality of care provided to our residents has improved. This award provides us with recognition of the support we have been able to give to our apprentices during such a difficult year, and that is the icing on the cake.”