Spice Cabinet opens its doors at old Reed pub site

Abdul Mojid and Richard Newman run the Spice Cabinet in Reed. Picture: Courtesy of Richard Newman Archant

An Indian restaurant has opened at former pub in Reed – adding a twist to the site’s previous moniker.

The former Cabinet pub in Reed, before Richard Newman turned part of the building into the Spice Cabinet. Picture: Archant The former Cabinet pub in Reed, before Richard Newman turned part of the building into the Spice Cabinet. Picture: Archant

The Spice Cabinet now occupies a portion of what was previously the Cabinet pub in High Street – and the owner has told the Crow he thinks the new venture will be a success.

Ahead of the opening last week, owner Richard Newman said: “Myself and my partner Abdul Mojid are concentrating on getting this going.

“There was a couple of pubs who tried to come in on this project but it didn’t work out and Abdul was really keen on it.

“We’ve worked a scheme out and we think we can make a go of it as a restaurant, bar and takeaway. There’s not enough people in Reed to make it work, so we are looking at the broader picture as well. There are 20,000 people around the Royston and Buntingford area with all the new houses being built. We’ve been amazingly busy since opening last Monday.”

There has been opposition to Richard’s plans, with members of Save the Cabinet wanting to see a village pub restored at the site.

Richard said: “At the start the council gave the recommendation for a house so I went up that avenue. But my intention at the start was to have a licensed premises – it’s been an up and down road.

“We’ve rebranded as the Spice Cabinet. We want to make it a successful business and keep everyone happy in the community.

“Unfortunately it is a tough time to run a traditional pub the way that some of the people in Reed would want it.”

Richard bought the Grade-II building in 2016 and is staying on at the residential part of the property. Abdul will be running the kitchen – he had previously been working at the Tandoori Cottage in Bishop’s Stortford and his father used to run The Viceroy in Buntingford.

Richard said: “I will be helping with day to day and as licensee leaving Abdul and the team to the cooking. We will be serving amazing Asian cuisines for the local communities.

“I wish for all residents in the village will all be enjoying curry at the Spice Cabinet for a long time to come.”

The Spice Cabinet Indian restaurant has opened at the site of a former pub in Reed. Picture: Richard Newman The Spice Cabinet Indian restaurant has opened at the site of a former pub in Reed. Picture: Richard Newman

Visit spicecabinet.co.uk.