Royston town mayor officially opens new Specsavers store

Royston town mayor, councillor Robert Inwood, officially opened the new Specsavers store in Royston. Picture: Specsavers Royston Archant

Royston's mayor has officially opened a new Specsavers store in the town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Royston town mayor, councillor Robert Inwood, officially opened the new Specsavers store in Royston. Picture: Specsavers Royston Royston town mayor, councillor Robert Inwood, officially opened the new Specsavers store in Royston. Picture: Specsavers Royston

Located in High Street, the branch has benefitted from a £250,000 investment to accommodate the latest innovations and equipment from the optical and audiology industry.

The mayor, Councillor Robert Inwood, cut the official green ribbon and customers were invited to join in the celebrations too with a complimentary glass of bubbles and slice of cake.

Royston town mayor, councillor Robert Inwood, officially opened the new Specsavers store in Royston. Picture: Specsavers Royston Royston town mayor, councillor Robert Inwood, officially opened the new Specsavers store in Royston. Picture: Specsavers Royston

Specsavers store director Claire Morris said: "What a great day we had, welcoming the town mayor to our brand-new store and greeting customers who were keen to hear about the innovations we have available.

"It is very important to us that we care for the community's eye health so having the opportunity to answer lots of questions on the day was a great privilege for us."

Royston town mayor, councillor Robert Inwood, officially opened the new Specsavers store in Royston. Picture: Specsavers Royston Royston town mayor, councillor Robert Inwood, officially opened the new Specsavers store in Royston. Picture: Specsavers Royston

For more information, visit the store or call 01763 248161.

You may also want to watch: