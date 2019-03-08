Royston town mayor officially opens new Specsavers store
PUBLISHED: 12:05 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:05 29 October 2019
Archant
Royston's mayor has officially opened a new Specsavers store in the town.
Located in High Street, the branch has benefitted from a £250,000 investment to accommodate the latest innovations and equipment from the optical and audiology industry.
The mayor, Councillor Robert Inwood, cut the official green ribbon and customers were invited to join in the celebrations too with a complimentary glass of bubbles and slice of cake.
Specsavers store director Claire Morris said: "What a great day we had, welcoming the town mayor to our brand-new store and greeting customers who were keen to hear about the innovations we have available.
"It is very important to us that we care for the community's eye health so having the opportunity to answer lots of questions on the day was a great privilege for us."
For more information, visit the store or call 01763 248161.