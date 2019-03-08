Advanced search

Melbourn care home reopens after £600,000 revamp

PUBLISHED: 15:50 20 May 2019

Chairman of South Cambs District Council Douglas de Lacey with home manager Loreta Moss at the opening of Southwell Court in Melbourn. Picture: Black Swan Care Group

Archant

A Melbourn care home is welcoming its first residents in five years today, after a £600,000 revamp by its new owners.

The ribbon being cut at Southwell Court. Picture: Black Swan Care GroupThe ribbon being cut at Southwell Court. Picture: Black Swan Care Group

Southwell Court closed in 2014 and was purchased by Black Swan Care Group at the end of last year.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was officiated over by the chairman of South Cambs District Council, Councillor Douglas de Lacey and Melbourn district councillor Jose Hales.

Councillor de Lacey gave an invigorating welcome speech to a crowd of residents from the village as well as prospective residents for the home which was followed by entertainment from the Royston Town Band and fizz, canapes and cake.

Melbourn district councillor Jose Hales, right, attended the opening of Southwell Court. Picture: Black Swan Care GroupMelbourn district councillor Jose Hales, right, attended the opening of Southwell Court. Picture: Black Swan Care Group

The afternoon was a great success with home manager Loreta Moss stating: "I am so excited about the prospect of Southwell Court becoming an integral part of the local community in Melbourn. I am looking forward to seeing our first residents and welcoming them to this beautiful home".

