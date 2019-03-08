Melbourn care home reopens after £600,000 revamp
PUBLISHED: 15:50 20 May 2019
A Melbourn care home is welcoming its first residents in five years today, after a £600,000 revamp by its new owners.
Southwell Court closed in 2014 and was purchased by Black Swan Care Group at the end of last year.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony was officiated over by the chairman of South Cambs District Council, Councillor Douglas de Lacey and Melbourn district councillor Jose Hales.
Councillor de Lacey gave an invigorating welcome speech to a crowd of residents from the village as well as prospective residents for the home which was followed by entertainment from the Royston Town Band and fizz, canapes and cake.
The afternoon was a great success with home manager Loreta Moss stating: "I am so excited about the prospect of Southwell Court becoming an integral part of the local community in Melbourn. I am looking forward to seeing our first residents and welcoming them to this beautiful home".