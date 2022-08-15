News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Vintage tractor run to raise money for churches

Anne Suslak

Published: 2:00 PM August 15, 2022
Wimpole Hall

Wimpole Hall is one of the stops on the tractor run route - Credit: Archant

A tractor run will be held next month to raise money for churches in South Cambs.

The Five Churches Vintage Tractor Run takes place on Saturday, September 17, starting from Croydon in Cambridgeshire at 11am.

It will run through Arrington at approximately 12.15pm, Wimpole Hall at 12.45pm, Wimpole at 1.30pm, Orwell at 2pm and Barrington at 3pm.

The event is free to attend, with a chance to learn directly from the owners about the wide range of makes and models on display.

Visitors can learn about the role of tractors in farming and food production at the demonstration points en route, and a downloadable app will allow people to track the tractors on the day.

Donations to churches in all five areas can be made by cash or card reader on the day or by transfer to The Benefice of the Orwell Group of Parishes A/C No: 04196597 Sort Code 09-01-50.

The app can be downloaded via this QR code:

The Track the Tractors QR code

The Track the Tractors QR code - Credit: The Orwell Benefice


South Cambridgeshire News

