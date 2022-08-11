News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News

MP hosts gathering for Ukrainian refugees

Anne Suslak

Published: 11:26 AM August 11, 2022
MP Anthony Browne hosted a gathering for Ukrainian refugees and their families in South Cambs

MP Anthony Browne hosted a gathering for Ukrainian refugees and their families in South Cambs - Credit: Courtesy of Anthony Browne's office

South Cambs MP Anthony Browne hosted a gathering for Ukrainian refugees and their families, along with local hosts from villages in his constituency.

Meeting in Stapleford Pavilion, Mr Browne met residents who he and his team have assisted with visa applications and other concerns.

The guests had the opportunity to discuss their experiences and aspirations for their time in the UK, with a translator on hand to help facilitate their conversations.

Mr Browne said: “Our guests are keen to work, learn and support themselves, and it is vital that the new challenges posed by this are addressed.

"My team will continue to assist with visa applications, and I will be engaging with national and local government to help our guests continue to receive the support they need.

“I would like to thank all the hosts who have opened their homes to Ukrainian refugees in South Cambridgeshire."

Support Ukraine
South Cambridgeshire News

