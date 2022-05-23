Councillors take the plunge to raise money for Home-Start

The South Cambs Turtles are raising money for Home-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambridgeshire - Credit: The South Cambs Turtles

A group of local councillors took on an epic swimming challenge to raise money for families in need.

The South Cambs Turtles are a swimathon team comprised of Whaddon, Meldreth, Bassingbourn and Melbourn parish, district and county councillors, as well as two members of the public.

On Sunday, May 22, the group jumped into the pool at Royston Leisure Centre to raise funds for Home-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambs.

Susan van de Ven, who is county councillor for Bassingbourn, Melbourn, Meldreth and Whaddon, said: "We'd like to thank everyone who has sponsored the Turtles!

"It was great fun to be in the pool at the Royston Leisure Centre, for such well-organized event by Home-Start."

The group's fundraising page is still open, and they are grateful for any further donations, however small.

To donate go to https://visufund.com/south-cambs-turtles.



