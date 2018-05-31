Advanced search

Cambs police officer to face misconduct hearing over false evidence allegation

PUBLISHED: 13:33 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:40 06 March 2020

PC Julian Crimes is to face a misconduction hearing. Picture: Archant

A Cambs police officer will face a public misconduct hearing later this month - after it was alleged that he gave false evidence at coroner's court.

It is alleged that PC Julian Crimes, based in South Cambridgeshire, breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Honesty and Integrity and Duties and Responsibilities in that he have evidence at a coroner's court knowing it to be untrue - which if proven amounts to gross misconduct.

The officer also allegedly failed in his duties and responsibilities when dealing with a missing person. This, if proven, amounts to misconduct.

The hearing, which takes place in Biggleswade, starts on March 16 and is expected to last five days.

