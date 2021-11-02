News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Parents who took on half marathon for wheelchair charity smash fundraising target

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 2:42 PM November 2, 2021
Wheels for Martin's Friends charity chairman Peter Furmston

Wheels for Martin's Friends charity chairman Peter Furmston with his daughter Susie and the rest of the runners after the Cambridge Half Marathon - Credit: Susie Lober

A group of South Cambs mums  - and one dad who stepped up last-minute - are celebrating after smashing their £6k fundraising target at the Cambridge Half Marathon.

Susie Lober from Ickleton joined other parents for the run last month. Six mums were due to take part, but when Susie's friend Fiona had to drop out due to an injury, Susie's husband Howard stepped in instead - posing in a wig on their fundraising page.

They ran in aid of Wheel's for Martin's Friends - a Guilden Morden-based charity which was founded in 1989 to raise funds for a wheelchair for local teenager Martin Dellar.

Although Martin has sadly passed away, the charity - which is chaired by Susie's father Peter Furmston - continues to help people.

Thanks to extra donations after the event, the group has now raised £6,045 =  some of which will be used to supply a mobility scooter to a mature pupil at Meldreth Manor.



