Royston Crow > News

MP to cycle from London to Cambridge to help Ukraine

Anne Suslak

Published: 12:00 PM March 9, 2022
South Cambs MP Anthony Browne is cycling from London to Cambridge to help Ukraine

South Cambs MP Anthony Browne is cycling from London to Cambridge to help Ukraine - Credit: Supplied by Anthony Browne's office

South Cambs MP Anthony Browne is embarking on a cycle ride of more than 100km from London to Cambridge to help Ukrainian civilians.

The cycle ride will take place on Saturday, March 26, and Mr Browne is aiming to raise more than £1,000 for the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

He said: "It is becoming increasingly clear that this war will have a devastating impact on the civilian population. 

"More than 1.5 million people have fled their homes to escape the conflict in Ukraine. Arriving at Ukraine’s borders with Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, and Moldova with only what they can carry.

"That is why I am fundraising for the Disasters Emergency Committee - an umbrella group of UK charities that coordinates collective appeals to provide emergency aid in situations such as this."

To sponsor the ride go to justgiving.com/fundraising/anthony-browne-mp

South Cambridgeshire News

