South Cambs MP pays tribute to Queen

Anne Suslak

Published: 9:47 AM September 12, 2022
The Queen in a white and pink outfit, smiling.

Tributes have flooded in following the death of Her Majesty the Queen - Credit: Nick Toogood

South Cambs MP Anthony Browne has paid tribute following the death of the Queen.

Mr Browne said: “Words cannot express the sorrow at the passing of Britain’s longest-ever serving monarch, Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral today.

“I know many in South Cambridgeshire and across the country will be struggling with this heart-breaking news, as am I. As Queen, she has been part of almost all our lives since we were born. We have been cheered, consoled, directed, and protected by her words through the years.

Anthony Browne - South Cambs MP. Picture: Stephen Frost

South Cambs MP Anthony Browne - Credit: Archant

“A stateswoman without equal around the world, she steered Britain for over 70 years with decency, resolve, and a commitment to public service. Exemplifying the greatest traits of our nation, Her Majesty guided, advised and scrutinised every Prime Minister since Winston Churchill.

"There was not a day in her reign where she was not working for our nation. She appointed the new Prime Minister just days before she died.

“I want to pass on my deepest condolences to the Royal Family, the court, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing, meeting, or working with our sovereign.

"The world will be a different, and worse, place without Her Majesty in it. Everyone in the British Isles, the Commonwealth, and around the world will mourn her loss.”

The Queen
South Cambridgeshire News

