South Cambs villages celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee
- Credit: Nick Chambers
Celebrations took place across South Cambs villages over the Bank Holiday weekend to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Steeple Morden Church held a flower festival as part of the celebrations, with arrangements and displays by many village groups and individuals, using both artificial and natural flowers.
In Meldreth, artist and vet nurse Jo Brown created a jubilee scarecrow called 'Waiting for the Parade' outside Village Vet, which was enjoyed by dogs Brew, Carmen, Lucy and Rollins.
Residents of John Impey Way in Melbourn also held a party to celebrate the jubilee on Saturday. Neighbours from the estate produced their own food for the event, and were allowed to invite up to two guests.
In Guilden Morden a party was held on the recreation ground on Thursday. There was a dog show with over 10 categories, and live music from a local band.
A jubilee beacon was lit in Orwell, with a basket made by Chrishall blacksmith Lucas Ling of Dark Lane Forge.