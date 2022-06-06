South Cambs villages celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee

A jubilee beacon was lit in Orwell, made by local blacksmith Lucas Ling - Credit: Nick Chambers

Celebrations took place across South Cambs villages over the Bank Holiday weekend to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The bouquet made by 1st Guilden Morden Brownies for Steeple Morden Church flower festival - Credit: Michael Smith

Steeple Morden Church held a flower festival as part of the celebrations, with arrangements and displays by many village groups and individuals, using both artificial and natural flowers.

The 1st Thursday Club (over 60s) created the Crown Jewels for the flower festival - Credit: Michael Smith

Mordens 6th Royston Beavers created this postage stamp for the flower festival - Credit: Michael Smith

Steeple Morden Primary School created a floral bouquet for the Queen - Credit: Michael Smith

Olivia Lance created a royal bloom for the flower festival - Credit: Michael Smith

The Morden Players made a display of the Queens' favourite things for the flower festival - Credit: Michael Smith

In Meldreth, artist and vet nurse Jo Brown created a jubilee scarecrow called 'Waiting for the Parade' outside Village Vet, which was enjoyed by dogs Brew, Carmen, Lucy and Rollins.

Artist Jo Brown's jubilee scarecrow outside Village Vet in Meldreth - Credit: Jo Brown

Residents of John Impey Way in Melbourn also held a party to celebrate the jubilee on Saturday. Neighbours from the estate produced their own food for the event, and were allowed to invite up to two guests.

Sylvia Lamb enjoying the jubilee celebrations at John Impey Way in Melbourn - Credit: Clive Porter

In Guilden Morden a party was held on the recreation ground on Thursday. There was a dog show with over 10 categories, and live music from a local band.

The jubilee celebration in Guilden Morden - Credit: Peter Furmston



A jubilee beacon was lit in Orwell, with a basket made by Chrishall blacksmith Lucas Ling of Dark Lane Forge.

Orwell's jubilee beacon had the lettering 1952 EIIR 2022 cut with a laser - Credit: Nick Chambers



