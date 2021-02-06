Is there too much housebuilding in South Cambs?

Published: 12:00 PM February 6, 2021

MP Anthony Browne has launched his South Cambridgeshire Development Survey to hear residents' views on housebuilding in the district

The South Cambs MPs' survey seeks views on a range of topics related to future development.

The MP wants to understand residents’ views on key planning issues - such as water supply, digital connectivity, public transport and community services. The survey also takes consultation into account, asking if residents feel “listened to” on planning issues.

South Cambridgeshire's developments include two new towns in the last two decades, one of which is Northstowe - the largest new town to be built in Britain in the last 50 years.

Developer Thakeham has also revealed plans for their 25,000-home South West Cambridgeshire development - made up of a new town and connecting villages around Barrington, Bassingbourn-cum-Kneesworth, Foxton, Meldreth, Orwell, Shepreth, Whaddon and Wimpole. No planning application has been put forward for this as of yet, however.

Mr Browne has raised concerns about overdevelopment with South Cambridgeshire District Council.

He has also queried changes in the planning process and is continuing to campaign against the over-abstraction which has decimated local chalk streams.

Conservative MP Mr Browne said: “Where and how we build new houses in South Cambridgeshire is being worked out right now, but we need to cut through the numbers and listen to those who will be most impacted by any proposals.

"Growth is to be expected and encouraged, but it is essential that residents’ views are heard when it comes to the level of that growth. We need to seek sustainability, so everyone has total confidence that our area can cope with levels of development – that we won’t face water shortages, congestion or any other irreparably adverse impact on our quality of life in South Cambridgeshire.



"I’m asking everyone to please fill in this survey, so I can best represent your views and ensure your voice is heard in this important debate.”

The survey is being delivered by post to constituents' homes. It can also be found at https://www.anthonybrowne.org/form/planning-survey