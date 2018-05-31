Community groups urged to apply for council funding after Shepreth footballers' cash boost

A Shepreth football club has been awarded a cash boost by South Cambridgeshire District Council's Community Chest Grants Scheme.

Shepreth Spitfires FC were one of 11 small community groups from across South Cambs who were awarded a total of £9,500 in the last quarter of 2019.

Their share will go towards new equipment. Other groups to benefit include new youth clubs in South Trumpington and Sawston, Duxford Lawn Tennis Club and Cambridge Cangaroos Trampoline Club.

The Community Chest grants are available to voluntary and community groups wishing to improve the quality of life for people in South Cambridgeshire, and groups can still apply for up to £1,000 from the 2019/20 pot until March.

Councillor Jose Hales, chair of South Cambridgeshire District Council's Grants Advisory Committee, said: "It's incredibly rewarding to be able to support the people running this really rich mix of clubs for local communities.

"The great thing about the Community Chest grant is that it is open all year and awarded to applicants on a monthly basis. So even though we're shouting about these recent successful applicants, the opportunity isn't lost to other groups that might be seeking funding. We increased the total pot available in the autumn, so we're encouraging local groups to make their bids by March."

Visit scambs.gov.uk/community-development/grants/community-chest-grants to apply.