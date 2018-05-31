Advanced search

South Cambridgeshire council leader ‘dismayed’ at crowds gathering despite coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 16:51 02 June 2020

South Cambs Council leader Bridget Smith has urged residents not to gather in large crowds and to maintain social distancing during the easing of the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Archant

South Cambs Council leader Bridget Smith has urged residents not to gather in large crowds and to maintain social distancing during the easing of the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Archant

Archant

The leader of South Cambridgeshire District Council has said she is “dismayed” at reports there have been large crowds in the area’s beauty spots recently.

Cllr Bridget Smith is encouraging residents to find alternative locations to enjoy the outdoors during the pandemic if they find their preferred location to be too crowded, citing recent reports of crowds at popular beauty spots such as Grantchester Meadows.

Cllr Smith said: “It is critical that we all stick to the well-publicised social distancing rules – keeping two metres apart from others we meet outdoors as the lockdown is gradually eased.

“Each one of us has made sacrifices to get to this point with far too many lives lost across the country.

“This is why I am dismayed at receiving reports from fellow councillors about recent large crowds at some of our more well-known beauty spots like Grantchester Meadows, in the Fulbourn Conservation Area and in Overcote.

“We are lucky to live in a beautiful part of the country and there are so many open spaces, recreation grounds and village greens with enough room for people to meet up safely.

You may also want to watch:

“If anyone arrives at a particular location and it looks busy – just go somewhere else nearby instead.

“We all have a part to play in slowing the spread of coronavirus and keeping your distance from others is vital.

“I’d also urge anyone using our lovely open spaces to keep them neat and tidy by making sure litter is put into a bin – or by taking litter home if that’s not possible.”

Cllr Smith’s appeal on Monday this week follows a weekend of good weather, where many residents were out enjoying the sunshine.

The government guidance says: “From Monday June 1, you can meet in a group of up to six people, including children, if you are outdoors.

“You should ensure you stay at least two metres away from the people you do not live with.

“Public gatherings of more than six people from different households will be prohibited in law.”

Gatherings prior to Monday were limited to no more than two people from different households – while maintaining social distancing – to reduce the spread of the virus.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

North Hertfordshire’s struggling businesses boosted by latest grant scheme

A deserted Hitchin during lockdown. Picture: Allan J Millard

More than 90 per cent of Hertfordshire primary schools reopen for more pupils

The majority of Herts schools reopened for more pupils this morning. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Wire

Spitfire takes to South Cambs skies in NHS tribute

The Spitfire was seen in Royston and the surrounding North Herts and South Cambs villages. Picture: Chris Kennedy

Aerial footage shows devastation of Fens fire that destroyed farmer’s crisp factory with ‘generations of work all just gone’

Blaze at Corkers Crisps factory at Pymoor. Firefighters were called on Saturday and at one time 60 firefighters from three counties helped tackle the blaze. Picture; AERIAL VIEW SOLUTIONS

South Cambridgeshire council leader ‘dismayed’ at crowds gathering despite coronavirus

South Cambs Council leader Bridget Smith has urged residents not to gather in large crowds and to maintain social distancing during the easing of the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Archant

Most Read

North Hertfordshire’s struggling businesses boosted by latest grant scheme

A deserted Hitchin during lockdown. Picture: Allan J Millard

More than 90 per cent of Hertfordshire primary schools reopen for more pupils

The majority of Herts schools reopened for more pupils this morning. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Wire

Spitfire takes to South Cambs skies in NHS tribute

The Spitfire was seen in Royston and the surrounding North Herts and South Cambs villages. Picture: Chris Kennedy

Aerial footage shows devastation of Fens fire that destroyed farmer’s crisp factory with ‘generations of work all just gone’

Blaze at Corkers Crisps factory at Pymoor. Firefighters were called on Saturday and at one time 60 firefighters from three counties helped tackle the blaze. Picture; AERIAL VIEW SOLUTIONS

South Cambridgeshire council leader ‘dismayed’ at crowds gathering despite coronavirus

South Cambs Council leader Bridget Smith has urged residents not to gather in large crowds and to maintain social distancing during the easing of the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Royston Crow

South Cambridgeshire council leader ‘dismayed’ at crowds gathering despite coronavirus

South Cambs Council leader Bridget Smith has urged residents not to gather in large crowds and to maintain social distancing during the easing of the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Archant

Spirit of ‘that’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind’ captured in Royal Papworth Hospital video

“We cannot put into words just how grateful we are,

Key workers make up more than a third of the workforce in North Hertfordshire

North Hertfordshire was home to 23,000 key workers in 2019. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Coronavirus: Bookies reveal ‘brisk trade’ as British racing returns

Jockey Paul Mulrennan wears a face covering at Newcastle Racecourse at Newcastle Racecourse on Monday

‘We want our schools to be vibrant places for the children again’

CLASS ACTION: Year 1 pupils are at an important stage of learning Picture: contributed
Drive 24