South Cambridgeshire council leader ‘dismayed’ at crowds gathering despite coronavirus

The leader of South Cambridgeshire District Council has said she is “dismayed” at reports there have been large crowds in the area’s beauty spots recently.

Cllr Bridget Smith is encouraging residents to find alternative locations to enjoy the outdoors during the pandemic if they find their preferred location to be too crowded, citing recent reports of crowds at popular beauty spots such as Grantchester Meadows.

Cllr Smith said: “It is critical that we all stick to the well-publicised social distancing rules – keeping two metres apart from others we meet outdoors as the lockdown is gradually eased.

“Each one of us has made sacrifices to get to this point with far too many lives lost across the country.

“This is why I am dismayed at receiving reports from fellow councillors about recent large crowds at some of our more well-known beauty spots like Grantchester Meadows, in the Fulbourn Conservation Area and in Overcote.

“We are lucky to live in a beautiful part of the country and there are so many open spaces, recreation grounds and village greens with enough room for people to meet up safely.

“If anyone arrives at a particular location and it looks busy – just go somewhere else nearby instead.

“We all have a part to play in slowing the spread of coronavirus and keeping your distance from others is vital.

“I’d also urge anyone using our lovely open spaces to keep them neat and tidy by making sure litter is put into a bin – or by taking litter home if that’s not possible.”

Cllr Smith’s appeal on Monday this week follows a weekend of good weather, where many residents were out enjoying the sunshine.

The government guidance says: “From Monday June 1, you can meet in a group of up to six people, including children, if you are outdoors.

“You should ensure you stay at least two metres away from the people you do not live with.

“Public gatherings of more than six people from different households will be prohibited in law.”

Gatherings prior to Monday were limited to no more than two people from different households – while maintaining social distancing – to reduce the spread of the virus.