South Cambridgeshire MP welcomes hospital funding boost

PUBLISHED: 10:20 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:23 14 August 2020

South Cambridgeshire MP Anthony Browne has welcomed a government funding boost at Addenbrooke's Hospital. Picture: Stephen Frost

South Cambridgeshire MP Anthony Browne has welcomed a government funding boost at Addenbrooke's Hospital. Picture: Stephen Frost

A significant funding boost at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge has been welcomed by South Cambridgeshire MP Anthony Browne.

Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge is set to benefit from a government funding boost. Picture: ArchantAddenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge is set to benefit from a government funding boost. Picture: Archant

The hospital has been allocated a share of £300 million to upgrade its facilities ahead of winter.

Addenbrooke’s falls under the Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which is set to benefit from an additional £875,000.

The money could be used to expand waiting areas and increase the number of treatment cubicles, helping to boost A&E capacity by providing additional space, reducing overcrowding and improving infection control measures.

They may also increase the provision of same-day emergency care to help the NHS respond to winter pressures and the risk of further outbreaks of coronavirus.

MP Anthony Browne commented: “I’m absolutely delighted to welcome this major investment in Addenbrooke’s.

“Not only will this provide reassure that the NHS can continue to deliver an exceptional level of care, but also ensure a safe and supportive patient experience, helping to deliver first class care to those who need it most.

“Continuing to champion investment our local health services remains a priority for me as South Cambridgeshire continues to grow.”

The public is urged to feel confident visiting A&E for the treatment they need, as strict social distancing and hygiene measures are in place to protect patients.

Projects will be completed by the start of next year so hospitals benefit from the upgrades during the peak of winter.

Health Minister Edward Argar said: “Our NHS did an amazing job to ensure emergency care continued to be available for everyone who needed it during the peak of this pandemic.

“We are announcing the details of the trusts across the country who will receive a share of £300 million to upgrade their A&Es and support emergency care to help them to continue to deliver safe and accessible services throughout the normally busy winter period.

“This funding is part of our record investment in NHS infrastructure to ensure our health services continue to meet the needs of the present and to be fit for future demands placed upon it.”

