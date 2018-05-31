Liberal Democrats candidate for South Cambs Ian Sollom on why you should vote for him in the General Election

The 2019 General Election candidate for the Liberal Democrats in South Cambridgeshire, Ian Sollom. Picture: Chris Sidell Copyright 2019 Chris Sidell

Ian Sollom, the Liberal Democrats parliamentary candidate for South Cambridgeshire, has explained in his own words why you should vote for him in the 2019 General Election.

At this time of national crisis, when so many people are disenchanted with politics and politicians, I believe that my strong commitment to making our country an open, tolerant and fair place is what electors are looking for.

I will be an independent-minded MP, focussed on scrutinising those in power and on serving the interests of all of our residents.

Brexit is the biggest challenge that we have faced for decades. The residents of South Cambridgeshire can trust that I will be doing everything possible to stop Brexit and get a final say on a deal so that we can get to work on the things that matter in this area, like public service funding and affordable housing provision.

We must take urgent action on the climate emergency. I have helped South Cambs become one of the greenest councils, with ambitious plans to make the district zero carbon and increase biodiversity, including a green investment programme and a very popular grant scheme focussing on low carbon community projects. The whole country has to go much further and must faster if we are to avoid catastrophe.

Education in this area are chronically underfunded. I will push for proper investment in our schools so that they don't have to close their doors for part of the week, so that they don't have to beg parents for the basics, so that they can provide the specialist support that each child needs. I see every day how harmful cuts in funding are to our children's future.

I was born in rural Shropshire. I have lived in Cambridgeshire since 2005 and I am now settled with my young family in Grantchester.

After a physics degree at Oxford and a PhD in astrophysics at Cambridge, I began work as a strategy consultant for a small London-based firm, where I help small and large business leaders make better, more evidence-based decisions.

In particular, I have worked with companies on their strategies for transitioning away from fossil fuels. In May 2018, I was elected to South Cambs District Council and I sit on the Joint Assembly of the Greater Cambridge Partnership.