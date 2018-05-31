Conservative candidate for South Cambridgeshire Anthony Browne on why you should vote for him in the General Election

Anthony Browne is the South Cambridgeshire Conservative Party candidate in the 2019 General Election. Picture: Stephen Frost Archant

Anthony Browne, the Conservative parliamentary candidate for South Cambridgeshire, has explained in his own words why you should vote for him in the 2019 General Election.

I was born in Cambridge and grew up in Fowlmere, where I went to the village school.

I went to Hills Road Sixth Form College, before studying mathematics at Cambridge University, and got married in Foxton. I love South Cambridgeshire, and it would be the greatest honour to serve as MP for my home constituency.

I'm not a career politician, but have built up considerable experience in my 30-year career.

Despite my scientific background, I worked as a journalist - covering the environment, politics and economics for the BBC, the Times and the Observer.

I reported on the Iraq war and witnessed the terrible attacks in New York on 9/11, and wrote extensively about global warming. I led economic development in London for Boris Johnson's first mayoral term, focussing on helping the unemployed and delivering major infrastructure.

I was CEO of the British Bankers' Association, leading the banking industry through the reforms in the wake of the financial crisis. I am the co-founder of the HomeOwners Alliance, Britain's only consumer group to help homeowners.

The nation is united on Brexit: we are all fed up. We had a referendum which every major party promised to honour, we are a democracy and we should just sort it and move on to all the other issues facing the country - otherwise we face more paralysis and indecision.

I am passionate about the NHS, and keen we invest in it with a new children's hospital at Addenbroke's and improved access to GPs.

We need fairer funding for local schools, to provide the resources needed to give all children the best start in life.

The environment is close to my heart, and we have a duty to pass on a healthy planet. We must tackle climate change, and prevent our countryside from being concreted over.

We need new housing, but South Cambs has had massive growth and our transport system and water supplies can't cope.

We need to improve roads, rail and bus services - with an East West Rail stop at Cambourne not Bassingbourn.

As your MP, I can ensure national government delivers for South Cambs.