Conservatives hold South Cambridgeshire seat despite Liberal Democrat win prediction

PUBLISHED: 03:36 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 03:36 13 December 2019

General Election 2019 result: Anthony Browne is the new South Cambridgeshire MP for the Conservatives. Picture: Stephen Frost

The Conservatives have held onto the South Cambridgeshire seat - despite predictions that the Liberal Democrats might win.

South Cambs Liberal Democrat candidate Ian Sollom was predicted to win by YouGov. Picture: Chris SidellSouth Cambs Liberal Democrat candidate Ian Sollom was predicted to win by YouGov. Picture: Chris Sidell

Anthony Browne has defeated the Liberal Democrats' Ian Soloman and Dan Greef from Labour.

The parliamentary seat has been blue for decades, and was won again for the Conservatives at the 2017 General Election by the pro-Remain Heidi Allen, before she defected to the Liberal Democrats via a number of independent groups.

The district council was won from the Conservatives by the Liberal Democrats last year, with pollsters YouGov predicting a Liberal Democrat gain.

But Mr Browne - who grew up in Fowlmere - has held the seat for the Tories.

He previously told this paper: "As your MP, I can ensure national government delivers for South Cambs."

