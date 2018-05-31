Advanced search

Fowlmere singer set to lose her locks in lockdown

PUBLISHED: 17:46 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:59 14 May 2020

Sophie Winter from Fowlmere is losing her locks for Home-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambridgeshire. Picture: Courtesy of Sophie Winter

Sophie Winter from Fowlmere is losing her locks for Home-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambridgeshire. Picture: Courtesy of Sophie Winter

A singer from Fowlmere is going to shave her head to raise money for our area’s family support charity tomorrow – something she said has always been on her bucket list.

Sophie Winter will part with her shoulder-length locks for Home-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambridgeshire – a charity she’s heard lots about since her mum started volunteering for the cause two years ago.

The 21-year-old told the Crow: “Shaving my head for charity has been on my bucket list for such a long time. I started hearing about Home-Start from my mum and then more and more from other friends and family members and everyone praised the work they do.

“Then lockdown happened and I thought well now is the perfect time for doing it. Hair is always one of the those things that we think is so important, but it’s not really.”

Since 2015, Sophie has performed gigs in her local area and in London, where she has just finished studying for her degree in music production. She lives with her parents and brother in Fowlmere, and previously lived in Duxford.

She said: “When I told my family about the headshave they said they all wanted to have a go at shaving it off – they were very encouraging! They’ll be helping me.

“My fundraising page has passed £700 – I’m really happy, I wasn’t expecting that amount. I’m really chuffed with how generous everyone has been.”

Sophie’s fundraising page will be open for two weeks if you want to add to her total, and see the results of her transformation in next week’s Crow.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow.

