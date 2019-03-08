Advanced search

Disruption continues on trains after major power cut

PUBLISHED: 09:52 10 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:52 10 August 2019

Disruption continues on Great Northern rail services this morning. Picture: Nick Gill

Disruption continues on Great Northern rail services this morning. Picture: Nick Gill

Archant

There is still some disruption on rail services this morning after yesterday's power cut - but most services are "returning to normal".

At about 5.30pm yesterday, the UK Power Network failed in large parts of London and the south east, affecting trains and airports.

Great Northern and Thameslink tweeted at about 9am today: "Services are returning to normal following a failure of the electricity supply yesterday. Please allow extra time for your journey where possible and plan in advance.

On the Great Northern website, it says: "Due to the level of disruption on Friday, trains did not end up in their correct locations at the end of the day. Many of our members of train crew also worked additional hours during the evening and overnight reducing their availability for today. We expect to see some additional cancellations due to crew availability.

"The following routes are those most significantly affected this morning: Moorgate - Hertford North / Stevenage, London Kings Cross - Peterborough

"Thameslink are now returning to the planned timetable.

"Thameslink and Great Northern are continuing to work though the list of displaced stock, and further alterations due to Friday's disruption may still be necessary. We will continue to make sure that online journey planners are updated with current information."

Great Northern and Thameslink tickets dated yesterday will be valid for today, tomorrow or Monday instead. If travelling with another operator, check with them prior to travel.

