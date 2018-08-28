Advanced search

Weather warning as snow and ice expected to hit Hertfordshire tonight

PUBLISHED: 09:28 29 January 2019

A footpath off of Harpenden Road in St Albans in the snow.

A weather warning for snow and ice has been put in place for Hertfordshire.

The Met Office says there is a high probability of snow and icy conditions, with a yellow warning coming into force from 9pm tonight (Tuesday) through to midday tomorrow.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “After a frosty start, Tuesday will be cold and start dry. It will cloud over during the afternoon with rain arriving by evening. This then probably turning to snow later.”

The rain and snow is expected to clear to the east coast after midnight with clear and frosty conditions following. Icy stretches will develop and winds will become mainly light.

For Wednesday, the Met Office spokesman added: “Wednesday will be mostly sunny with light winds but cold with a slow thaw of lying snow. Chance of passing afternoon snow showers. Widespread overnight frost developing with further ice probable.”

The outlook for the rest of the week is a chance of rain and snow on Thursday, possibly lasting into Friday and Saturday.

Last Tuesday’s evening rush hour saw disruption on the roads following the first snow of winter to settle on the ground, but this had largely cleared by the morning.

