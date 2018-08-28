Major delays to cervical screening test results continue in Hertfordshire

Archant

Women in east and north Hertfordshire have been waiting up to 14 weeks for the results of life-saving cervical screening tests – seven times longer than the NHS target.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The tests – also known as smears – are designed to reduce the number of women who develop cervical cancer.

And, by diagnosing early, they aim to reduce the death rate.

The NHS says women should receive results within 14 days of the test, and any abnormal findings should be investigated within six weeks.

An NHS England spokesman said: “Women have been waiting longer than expected for results.

“This is part of a national issue affecting screening laboratories across the country, due to changes in the process of cervical screening and staffing issues.

“The situation in Herts is improving rapidly and it is anticipated women should be receiving their results within the national standard of 14 days in early 2019.”