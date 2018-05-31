Advanced search

Great Northern trains delayed due to signalling fault at Royston

PUBLISHED: 17:48 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:48 29 January 2020

Trains are delayed due to a signalling fault at Royston. Picture: Archant/FILE

Trains travelling between Welwyn Garden City, Stevenage and Royston are subject to delays due to a signalling fault.

There is a fault with the signalling system in the Royston area, affecting trains travelling on the Great Northern route between Hitchin and Cambridge.

Services are running, but may be subject to delays.

Disruption is expected to last until 7.30pm.

