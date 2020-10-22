Advanced search

Shop Local: Why we’re supporting independent businesses in Royston and surrounding villages in the build up to Christmas

PUBLISHED: 10:45 22 October 2020

The Royston Crow is running a campaign encouraging people to Shop Local this Christmas. Picture: Harry Hubbard

The Royston Crow is running a campaign encouraging people to Shop Local this Christmas. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Archant

Independent retailers are relying on Christmas sales to survive as pandemic pressures threaten to put them out of business.

Third Generation in Melbourn is back open after the government lockdown. Picture: Third Generation Hair StudioThird Generation in Melbourn is back open after the government lockdown. Picture: Third Generation Hair Studio

The Royston Crow is launching our #ShopLocal campaign encouraging residents of Royston and the surrounding villages to take advantage of their local shops or risk losing them.

Over the coming weeks, we’ll be speaking to local businesses across our areas and sharing their stories of entrepreneurship and determination as they face the challenges posed by COVID-19 restrictions and the rise of online shopping.

Bury Lane Farm Shop managing director Will Clayton. PIcture: Danni JeziorskaBury Lane Farm Shop managing director Will Clayton. PIcture: Danni Jeziorska

Starting this week, we spoke to artisan food producers and retailers including award-winning Cambridgeshire fudge-maker Joanne Canalella, and found out from Bury Lane Farm Shop about the effects of the pandemic on the cheese industry.

We also spoke to a Melbourn hair salon about how they are going ‘above and beyond’ for their clients since coming out of lockdown.

Any local businesses which would like to be featured are invited to get in touch at news@royston-crow.co.uk.

We also want to hear from readers about their favourite independent shops to visit locally, so please get in touch at the same address.

Shop Local: Why we're supporting independent businesses in Royston and surrounding villages in the build up to Christmas

