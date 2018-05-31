Video

Shepreth Wildlife Park stands with other zoos in video plea to government

Ratna the 15 year old Sumatran tiger at Shepreth Wildlife Park. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

A total of 16 conservation organisations in financial crisis due to coronavirus lockdown losses – including Shepreth Wildlife Park – feature in a new video calling on the government to provide financial aid.

The video, co-ordinated by BIAZA and filmed before zoos were able to reopen, is called ‘rising to the challenge’ and shows keepers, and their animals.

Rebecca Willers, director of Shepreth Wildlife Park, said: “I’m so glad my team here at Shepreth could contribute to this video. We are in crisis but what has been so heartwarming is to know the zoo community is working together in lockdown.

“As the video says we continue to share vital information, we continue to uphold excellent standards of care and we continue to fight to give future generations a world full of nature. However, we need changes from government now to ensure that we are here in seasons to come to do just that.”

Organisations that feature in the video:

British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums (BIAZA)

Bristol Zoo Gardens,

Colchester Zoo

Crocodiles of the World

Dartmoor Zoo

RZSS Edinburgh Zoo

Five Sisters Zoo

Harewood House

Lotherton Hall

Marwell Zoo

National Marine Aquarium

Shepreth Wildlife Park

The Deep

Twycross Zoo

Wildwood Trust

Zoological Society of London (ZSL)