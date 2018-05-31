Gallery

Shepreth Wildlife Park's Elephant Day hailed 'a fantastic success'

Shepreth Wildlife Park's Elephant Day. Picture: Clive Porter Archant

Shepreth Wildlife Park hosted its first Elephant Day on Saturday, raising money and awareness for endangered elephant species.

The event has been hailed a "fantastic success," with more than £1,500 raised for various elephant charities.

The wildlife park hosts day-long events in collaboration with registered charity, Shepreth Wildlife Conservation, to raise money for endangered species.

The aim is to raise funds and educate visitors about species threatened with extinction - the charity also plays a major role in funding the Shepreth Hedgehog Hospital, situated next to the park.

Liz Dams, education officer at Shepreth Wildlife Park, said: "I have always been passionate about elephants and have been privileged over the years to have had amazing experiences doing projects in Africa and Sri Lanka.

"I have wanted to organise an Elephant Day for some time and I finally did last October. Regardless of the weather, it went ahead and was a fantastic success. All of the money raised will go to a variety of elephant charities.

"The day was amazing and everyone who came were so interested in helping the elephants and wanted to know what they could do for these wonderful animals. I don't want to think about life without them on."

All Elephant Day activities were held in Shepreth's Discovery Building, and included arts and crafts, a silent auction and cake stalls.

There was also a video shown throughout the day on what charities can do to help save wild elephants, and stories read on stage by authors and illustrators. The books are on sale for £5, with all proceeds going to the elephant charities.

"We don't have elephants at Shepreth Wildlife Park but that's not a reason not to hold an Elephant Day to raise awareness of these amazing animals," Liz added.

"This was a very personal thing to do and I think we raised an amazing amount with everything considered. The weather was against us but it didn't stop us having a great day! Elephant Day will now be an annual event.

"This day wouldn't have been the success it was without my fantastic Elephant Day committee. They put up with me changing one thing and wanting another! Thank you to everyone who helped on the day to make it a great success!"

