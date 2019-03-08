Video

Shepreth Wildlife Park staff train tiger to take eye drops

Shepreth Wildlife Park staff giving Ratna eyedrops. Picture: Shepreth Wildlife Park Archant

Staff at Shepreth Wildlife Park have been training one of their new tigers to take eye drops.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

.js">

Staff at Shepreth Wildlife Park have been training one of their new tigers to take eye drops.

You may also want to watch:

Sumatran tiger Ratna, 15, and her daughter Kelabu came to Shepreth earlier this year from Chessington World of Adventures.

Park owner Rebecca Willers said: "Ratna had a cataract removed before coming to us at Shepreth, so her previous collection had been training her to take eye drops. We have needed to continue this treatment.

Shepreth Wildlife Park staff giving Ratna eyedrops. Picture: Shepreth Wildlife Park Shepreth Wildlife Park staff giving Ratna eyedrops. Picture: Shepreth Wildlife Park

"Before arriving at Shepreth we worked with the company Artisteel Ltd to design and construct a purpose built treatment area so we could safely administer these eye drops three times a day.

"Thanks to the excellent design of this area these drops are very easy to now put in, and Ratna certainly enjoys the extra attention from her keepers, Andy Hemmings and Alice Vassallo. "Andy has spent considerable time getting Ratna to know and trust him, which now makes this task very straight forward."