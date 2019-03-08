Friends perform in memory of Meldreth teenager who took his own life

Charlotte Davis and Charlie Arbon performed at The Plough in Shepreth to raise money for Mind in memory of Jayden Lowe. Picture: Brian Clarkstone Archant

Friends of the late Meldreth teenager Jayden Lowe have raised money for a mental health charity in his memory - spreading a "message of hope".

Charlotte Davis and Charlie Arbon took to the stage at The Plough in Shepreth and performed their own songs composed especially for the occasion.

The duo have raised £610 so far, smashing their £500 target, for Mind - a charity which supports people with mental health problems.

Charlotte said: "About nine years ago I met a brilliant friend who was full of energy and laughter. This friend was Jayden Lowe.

"Jay and I grew apart when we went to different secondary schools. Sadly, in late September he took his own life at the young age of 18.

"The night I found out I couldn't sleep and wrote a song called Green, the colour we wear for Jay.

"Music is what gets me through hard times like this - we performed to honour Jay and raise money for those in similar situations."

Jayden sadly died on September 22 last year after he stepped on to train tracks and was hit by a train travelling at high speed.

Cambridgeshire coroner Rosamund Rhodes-Kemp criticised the lack of warning signs and security at a South Cambs crossing at the inquest into Jayden's death, and called on Network Rail and Govia Thameslink to investigate safety measures.

Speaking about how the fundraiser came about, Charlie said: "One in four adults suffer from some form of mental health issue and we want to raise money for Mind by doing something that we are passionate about - performing.

"We usually go to an open mic night at The Plough where anybody can go and perform.

"We make music for fun, so we thought why not tie the two together?

"The selected songs are related to mental health, from what it's like to helping someone out in a mental health crisis or recovering from one.

"By choosing these songs, we hope to get a message across to our audience about what it's like and that there is hope."

To donate to Charlotte and Charlie's cause go to justgiving.com/charlotte-davis-mentalhealthconcert.