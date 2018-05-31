Advanced search

Guilden Morden group who saved The Three Tuns recognised in national CAMRA award

PUBLISHED: 07:00 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:32 06 January 2020

500 people turned up to The Three Tuns' official opening in August. Picture: Greg Butterworth

500 people turned up to The Three Tuns' official opening in August. Picture: Greg Butterworth

Campaigners who saved an historic 17th century Guilden Morden pub have been recognised for their efforts in a national Campaign for Real Ale award.

The new landlords Peter and Megan collect their keys. Picture: Lesley HarrisonThe new landlords Peter and Megan collect their keys. Picture: Lesley Harrison

After The Three Tuns was closed in January 2013, a community action organisation called 'The Three Tuns Rescue Group' was set up to save the pub from property developers.

Once they secured the pub's status as an Asset of Community Value, the action group fought to purchase the pub alongside other members of the community - with the help of the Plunkett Foundation and fundraising efforts by residents.

After many volunteers sacrificed their spare time, the pub, tenant's flat and half acre garden were all rejuvinated to make the pub suitable to lease, with the official launch in August being attended by 500 people.

Now, the independent organisation CAMRA have named the original campaign group runners-up in their national Pub Saving Award.

John Harrison, chairman of the Guilden Morden Community Pub Ltd, said: "Thank you CAMRA for recognising our fight to save The Three Tuns. We are very proud to receive this award.

The hard work was certainly on during the refurbishment of The Three Tuns Pub. Picture: Lesley HarrisonThe hard work was certainly on during the refurbishment of The Three Tuns Pub. Picture: Lesley Harrison

"It took a determined campaign committee, the dedication of many volunteers and the financial support of over 270 shareholders to achieve this."

As well as serving as a pub, The Three Tuns will be used as a social hub for community activities, including games nights, Walk & Talk events and organised Tun Talks.

Mr Harrison continued: "To see the pub thriving and being used by all the community is fantastic.

"Not only has this asset of community value been restored to the heart of the village for the first time in six years, but its future is now secure."

The Pub Saving Award has been announced in conjunction with CAMRA's latest campaign to highlight the role that pubs can play in combatting loneliness and social isolation.

Co-ordinator of the Pub Saving Award, Paul Ainsworth said: "Congratulations our winners and to The Three Tuns Action group. The more examples out there of people taking action to save their beloved local, the more others will be empowered to make a difference in their communities.

"Pubs can be a real lifeline to many people, providing support and a network in times of need."

