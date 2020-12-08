Advanced search

New Therfield Heath land swap application ‘to correct oversight from 1976’

PUBLISHED: 16:30 08 December 2020

The application is to deregister a section of Therfield Health land (in green) and register the blue area as common land. Picture: HCC

The application is to deregister a section of Therfield Health land (in green) and register the blue area as common land. Picture: HCC

Archant

Another land swap application has been made involving Therfield Heath – to “correct an oversight that occurred 44 years ago”.

The application to Hertfordshire County Council is to deregister part of the land at the A505 Baldock Road – north of Thrift Farm – and exchange it with land west of Pen Hills.

It was made by Clive Hall – who was elected to the Conservators of Therfield Heath and Greens after the previous land swap inquiry. Mr Hall explained the application is to “include as part of Therfield Heath land exchanged in 1976 when the A505 was made a dual carriageway. As it stands the heath is 8500m² smaller than it should be as the exchange was not recorded in the commons register for CL92 – Therfield Heath.”

He said the swap “ensures the public interest in this land is properly recorded and thus protected.”

Conservators chair Clare Swarbrick said: “It appears that ‘common land’ status was not extended over this new land at the time.

You may also want to watch:

“Local resident and conservator Clive Hall has examined many of the records at the time – including publicly available conservators minutes from the 1970s and has made an application in his own right to correct this apparent oversight.

“The land in question already forms part of the SSSI heathland and if Mr Hall’s application is successful it will also become common land.”

Ms Swarbrick was able to confirm that, along with other local groups, the conservators will be making favourable representation in support of Mr Hall’s application so that any necessary amendments may be made by HCC and the land concerned may be given the correct legal status.

She said: “Common land is a precious resource dating back to medieval times. The common land on Therfield Heath has a long and interesting history and conservators would welcome any additional common land so that it can be enjoyed by and protected for us all”.

The public can make representations about the application by December 14, You must send your name, address, interest and the grounds on which your submission is made to commons&greens@hertfordshire.gov.uk with reference CLP057A.

See https://www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/media-library/documents/environment-and-planning/countryside-access-and-management/common-land-and-town-and-village-applications/t/therfield-therfield-heath-cl092-clp057a-notice-of-application-2nd-november-2020.pdf for more information.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Royston Crow

New Therfield Heath land swap application ‘to correct oversight from 1976’

The application is to deregister a section of Therfield Health land (in green) and register the blue area as common land. Picture: HCC

‘We know proposals for large developments can be concerning for residents’

The South Cambridgeshire District Council offices. Picture: Google Street View

Plans for 25,000 homes to be built on South Cambridgeshire land

A new town in South Cambridgeshire has been proposed by Thakeham. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Life-saving COVID-19 vaccine rolled out in our area from today

Covid-19 vaccinations have begun across the country today, with the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, Cambridge University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust among the first wave of hospital hubs to offer it. Picture: Getty images

Man due in court charged with firearms offences

David Fairbairn of Ermine Way in Arrington is to appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court virtually today. Picture: Archant