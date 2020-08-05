Advanced search

Duxford plane crash: Two taken to hospital after ‘forced landing’

PUBLISHED: 11:40 05 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:57 05 August 2020

A Hawker Sea Fury from the Imperial War Museum Duxford had to make a false landing in Harston. Picture: JHHWphotpgraphy

Two people were taken to hospital after an aircraft had to make a crash landing in Harston on Tuesday.

The pilot and passenger of a Hawker Sea Fury aircraft were transported to Addenbrooke’s Hospital after making a ‘false landing’ at Button End in Harston around 4.20pm.

A spokeswoman for the Imperial War Museum Duxford said: “Following an incident with a Hawker Sea Fury aircraft yesterday afternoon which had to carry out a procedural forced landing on local farm land, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) will undertake a full investigation. The pilot and passenger remain in a stable condition having sustained minor injuries. The aircraft sustained significant damage and a fuel leak, an IWM Duxford fire team with specialist equipment and knowledge assisted Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service at the scene.”

A spokewoman for Cambridgeshire fire and rescue service said: “Crews from Cambridge and Cottenham were called to assist at an incident involving an aircraft near the A10 at Harston yesterday afternoon at around 4.20pm. Crews left the scene by 6pm.”

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambuance Service said: “We were called to Harston at around 4.20pm yesterday after receiving reports of a plane crash. We sent two ambulances, two hazardous area response teams, an ambulance officer and rapid response vehicle. Crews treated two patients at the scene before transporting them to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for further assessment and care.”

