Town's mayor praises investment at Royston opticians

PUBLISHED: 17:12 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:12 27 February 2020

Mayor Robert Inwood had praise for Royston's Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care. Picture: Lorna Bishop

Royston's town mayor has welcomed new investment in the town's High Street after a new-look opticians moved down the road.

Mayor Councillor Robert Inwood visted the new Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care branch to see how a move to bigger premises and new equipment will improve services for the community.

The branch has an optical coherence tomography, which allows earlier diagnosis of eye health conditions including glaucoma.

Manager Claire Kilpatrick said: "We moved a few doors down to bigger premises with everything all on one level and with two screening rooms. We were delighted to welcome Councillor Inwood and show him around. He even had a demonstration scan on the OCT. There has been a really positive response to the move."

Councillor Inwood said: "It is good to see businesses investing in our town. I was impressed with the facilities and wish Scrivens all the best in its new home."

