Melbourn and Royston schools donate PPE to healthcare staff

PUBLISHED: 07:01 17 April 2020

Safety glasses from Melbourn Village College ready to be donated. Picture: MVC

Safety glasses from Melbourn Village College ready to be donated. Picture: MVC

Archant

Schools in Melbourn and Royston have been donating personal protective equipment to hospitals and healthcare facilities in our area.

Dr Nik Johnson in a pair of safety glasses donated by Melbourn Village College. Picture: Dr Nik Johnson

Melbourn Village College and King James Academy Royston made donations of PPE to frontline workers to help them stay safe in the coronavirus pandemic.

MVC – which is part of The CAM Academy Trust – donated all its science safety glasses to the NHS.

The brainchild of new deputy principal Niki Smith, the school has sent more than 150 pairs to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where the need is most pressing.

Three other secondary schools in the academy trust also donated equipment.

King James Academy Royston has been making visors for healthcare workers. Picture: @KJARSchoolKing James Academy Royston has been making visors for healthcare workers. Picture: @KJARSchool

More than 500 pairs of safety glasses from Comberton and Cambourne Village Colleges have gone to Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon where paediatrician Dr Nik Johnson, who Ms Smith initially contacted, works.

Ms Smith said: “I have also asked both hospitals if there is anything else we can do to assist and support — so we may be asking for more things I can give away!”

Over at KJAR, visors are being made for NHS staff and care workers in the community.

The school tweeted: “KJAR have been making visors! 10 completed today and donated to Royston Health Centre, Roysia Surgery, St George’s care home, Richard Cox House and Garden House Hospice.”

Assistant headteacher Zoe Andrews said: “Well done team KJAR in supporting the frontline in school and in the medical centres.”

The school has also said visors have been donated to health visitors, Goodes Court and Layston Grove.

PPE is equipment to protect against health or safety risks and includes gloves, eye protection and masks for healthcare staff.

Since the outbreak of coronavirus, shortages of PPE have been widely reported.

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock has said that 742 million pieces of PPE have now been distributed to the frontline.

He also advised against using protective gear outside of health and social care settings, saying handwashing, social distancing and staying at home were the best ways for people to stay safe.

