Are you up for cycling through North Herts and South Cambs villages for charity?
PUBLISHED: 08:31 10 September 2019
Archant
Fundraisers are invited to saddle up for a charity cycle ride through the North Herts and South Cambs countryside next Sunday, September 22.
The Savills Cambridge Gran Fondo will see cyclists ride either a 20, 40 or 80-mile route starting and finishing at The Gog Farm Shop in Stapleford.
The 80-mile route takes in villages including Barley, Barkway, Great Chishill and Chrishall, while the shorter routes cover Duxford and surrounds.
You may also want to watch:
The event, in association with Primo Cycles, is raising money for Meseret for Women, founded in Reed, Tom's Trust - founded in Fowlmere - and the Arthur Rank Hospice Charity.
Rob Sadler at Savills Cambridge said: "We're delighted to be returning as headline sponsor. The event gets more and more popular every year and has so far managed to raise over £10,000 for some great charities.
"We want to make 2019 the best year yet so we'd like to encourage as many people as possible to sign up."
Savills will donate £1,000 to the charities for participants who sell or let their property through the Cambridge office.
See gogmagoggf.co.uk to sign up.