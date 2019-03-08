Are you up for cycling through North Herts and South Cambs villages for charity?

Cyclists at a previous Savills Cambridge Gran Fondo. Picture: Emma Hart Archant

Fundraisers are invited to saddle up for a charity cycle ride through the North Herts and South Cambs countryside next Sunday, September 22.

The Savills Cambridge Gran Fondo will see cyclists ride either a 20, 40 or 80-mile route starting and finishing at The Gog Farm Shop in Stapleford.

The 80-mile route takes in villages including Barley, Barkway, Great Chishill and Chrishall, while the shorter routes cover Duxford and surrounds.

The event, in association with Primo Cycles, is raising money for Meseret for Women, founded in Reed, Tom's Trust - founded in Fowlmere - and the Arthur Rank Hospice Charity.

Rob Sadler at Savills Cambridge said: "We're delighted to be returning as headline sponsor. The event gets more and more popular every year and has so far managed to raise over £10,000 for some great charities.

"We want to make 2019 the best year yet so we'd like to encourage as many people as possible to sign up."

Savills will donate £1,000 to the charities for participants who sell or let their property through the Cambridge office.

See gogmagoggf.co.uk to sign up.