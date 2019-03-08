Advanced search

NOTICE OF APPLICATION under the Licensing Act 2003

PUBLISHED: 00:00 13 April 2019

Notice is hereby given that Sarah Dingley has applied to North Hertfordshire District Council for a Premises Licence under the Licensing Act 2003 in respect Priory Memorial Gardens, Royston. SG8 7DA. This application is for Royston Historical Pageant, Street Food Heroes Events, Royston Arts Festival and up to three other events. These are community events held between the hours of 10 am and 9pm.

Representations relating to this application must be made in writing to North Hertfordshire District Council, Licensing P 0 Box 10613, Nottingham, NG6 6DW or by email to licensing@north-herts.gov.uk by no later than 30th April 2019. All relevant representations, including names and addresses, will be supplied to the applicant and included in a public report. The full application can be inspected at the Council Offices during normal working hours by prior appointment only or can be viewed on the Council public register available online at www.north-herts.gov.uk It is an offence on summary conviction to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine for which is £5,000.

