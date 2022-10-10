News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News

Calling all Santas: Royston garden centre gears up for festive season

Anne Suslak

Published: 10:05 AM October 10, 2022
Dobbies in Royston is calling on Santas to bring festive cheer this Christmas

Dobbies in Royston is calling on Santas to bring festive cheer this Christmas - Credit: Stewart Attwood

Dobbies Garden Centre in Royston is preparing for a magical festive season and is searching for Santas to join its team.

Santas will welcome children into the garden centre's grotto, host Santa's breakfast and Santa's afternoon tea, and generally spread Christmas cheer.

A full training programme will be available for applicants, with an online course and further training in store.

Partnership and events manager Sarah Murray said: "We are looking for professional and friendly Santas to create a magical experience for visitors this year in our Royston store.

"There will be a host of interactive elements for all ages to enjoy and we would love to find people who can bring these to life, especially those with a theatrical background or capabilities. Santa Paws will be in all Grottos too, so dog-lovers are encouraged to apply."

To apply go to https://careers.dobbies.com/performer-santa-128564.htm.

