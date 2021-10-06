Published: 7:00 AM October 6, 2021

Dobbies is looking for a Santa Claus to work in their Shepreth store. - Credit: Stewart Attwood Photography

Dobbies Royston is on the hunt for Father Christmas and his elves to work in store this festive season.

The garden centre - off the A10, on the outskirts of Shepreth - has a host of magical in-store events and experiences on the 2021 Christmas calendar and suitable candidates are being called on to fill the boots of Santa and his elves.

Dobbies is looking for people who love the spirit of Christmas to take on the roles, bringing the magic of Christmas to life for customers of all ages. As well as working in the Grotto, and at Santa Paws, Santa will also meet with family groups at Dobbies’ festive breakfast events.

New for 2021, at 50 stores across the UK, will be Quiet Grottos. Working in partnership with Autism Together, there will be Santa visits which are supportive of children with additional needs, considering sound and visual elements, and helping to minimise anxiety.

Sarah Murray, partnership and events manager, said: “At Dobbies, we are committed to delivering memorable Christmas experiences and the role of Santa is vital to this. It’s a perfect role for enthusiastic individuals who love the spirit of Christmas and want to ensure family visits to our Royston store is perfect.”

Applicants are invited for the roles of Santa and elves, with a full training programme provided for those appointed. This year, Santa School has gone digital and successful applicants will have the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in all things Christmas with Dobbies’ newly launched online learning platform.

Following the online course, the new team members will come into the store for the store-specific side of the training, including walk-rounds, Grotto familiarisation and store procedures. Charity Autism Together will support on all skills required for the autism-friendly sessions.

To apply visit https://careers.dobbies.com/.

