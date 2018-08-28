Trial of Sandon pilot charged with manslaughter begins at Old Bailey

Andy Hill's trial has started at the Old Bailey. Archant

The trial of a pilot from Sandon who is accused of causing the death of 11 people – who were killed when his vintage aircraft crashed into stationary traffic – started at the Old Bailey on Monday.

Andy Hill was performing in an aerobatics display during the Shoreham Air Show in August 2015 when the Hawker Hunter jet crashed into the traffic on the A27 in West Sussex.

Eleven men who were in vehicles on the carriageway or standing by the roadside died, and a further 13 people – including Hill – were injured.

The 53-year-old from Sandon was charged with 11 counts of manslaughter by gross negligence and one count of endangering an aircraft.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch interviewed Mr Hill several times prior to publishing a report into the crash in March 2017.

In interview he said he couldn’t remember anything about the accident – with the inference he may have hit his head.

The Old Bailey trial is expected to last between five and seven weeks.