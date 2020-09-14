Sandon fete cancelled after new government restrictions imposed

Sandon's drive-thru fete has been cancelled amid new government restrictions imposed due to coronavirus. Picture: Gay Ayton Archant

Organisers of Sandon’s 2020 ‘drive-thru’ village fete have made the decision to cancel the event after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced further restrictions in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Sandon’s annual fete is a village highlight, and this year the community worked hard to plan for the event with social distancing measures in place.

However, last week the ‘rule of six’ – limiting groups to six people inside or outside in England – was announced and this came into force today. And with COVID-19 cases rising across the country Sandon fete’s organising committee made the decision to cancel the September 20 event.

One of the organisers, Gay Ayton, said: “Sadly, we had to take the horrid decision to cancel because of the government announcement. The villagers had really got behind the idea and it was shaping up to be a great event, but one for next year now.”

