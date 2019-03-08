Advanced search

LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

Notice is hereby given that Sandon Bury Farm Limited has applied to North Hertfordshire District Council for a Premises Licence under the Licensing Act 2003 in respect of Sandon Bury Farm, Sandon, Buntingford, SG9 OQY.

This application is for the provision of regulated entertainment (live and recorded music); the provision of late night refreshment; and the supply of alcohol between 08:00hrs and 23:00hrs Sunday to Thursday and 08:00hrs to 00:00hrs Friday, Saturday and any day preceding a Bank Holiday. Representations relating to this application must be made in writing to North Hertfordshire District Council, Licensing and Enforcement, P 0 Box 10613, Nottingham, NG6 6DW by no later than 24 September 2019. All relevant representations, including names and addresses, will be supplied to the applicant and included in a public report.

The full application can be inspected at the Council Offices during normal working hours by prior appointment only. It is an offence on summary conviction to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine for which is £5,000

