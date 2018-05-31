Advanced search

LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 13:46 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:46 12 June 2020

Notice is given that I Nicholas Andrews have on the 05.06.20 applied to South Cambridgeshire District Council as the Licensing Authority for a Premises Licence for Sandbar AP Ltd, Unit 11 Highfield Farm, Old North Road, Bassingbourn-cum-Kneesworth, Cambs, SG8 5JT to include the retail sale of alcohol. Anyone wishing to make representations concerning this application should do so in writing to South Cambridgeshire District Council, Licensing section, South Cambridgeshire Hall, Cambourne Business Park, Cambourne, CB23 6EA. Representations in respect of this application must reach the Licensing Authority by (28 DAYS FROM THE DAY AFTER APPLICATION WAS SUBMITTED). Persons wishing to inspect the register or the record of this application may do so by attending the office of the Licensing section, during office hours Monday to Friday inclusive.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application, the maximum fine for which on summary conviction is £5,000

